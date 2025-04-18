LHC bans interviews of custodial suspects in police stations

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has prohibited the interviewing of suspects while they are in police custody. Justice Ali Zia Bajwa made this ruling during a hearing related to a petition from Wishal Shakir. The court included various legal representatives, including the Advocate General of Punjab and police officials.

Justice Bajwa raised concerns about recording videos of under-custody suspects, highlighting that such actions violate Article 14 of the Constitution. This article emphasizes the dignity and protection of citizens. The Advocate General noted that a committee was formed following a controversial incident in Kasur, which was reviewed in court.

The inquiry report submitted by the Additional IG Special Branch revealed that the Station House Officer (SHO) and two constables were guilty of misconduct relating to the incident. The court emphasized that filming under-custody suspects is illegal and cannot be tolerated.

Additionally, Justice Bajwa called for guidelines to regulate how police interact with the media concerning these interviews. Meanwhile, the Prosecutor General of Punjab expressed that such interviews complicate the prosecution’s efforts. A journalist present at the hearing explained that YouTube channels often conduct these interviews, while mainstream media typically avoids such practices.