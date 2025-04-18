Violence escalates in Gaza as new U.S. ambassador arrives

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed at least 17 people early Friday, including children, according to hospital officials. The dead included eight individuals from the same home in Jabaliya. In Khan Younis, seven others were killed, including a pregnant woman, as the violence escalates in the region.

These strikes followed a recent surge in attacks, with more than two dozen people dying just a day earlier. Israel is pressuring Hamas to release hostages and disarm as part of ongoing negotiations. The worsening conditions have led to widespread suffering among the Palestinian population.

Meanwhile, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee made his first appearance at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. He shared a handwritten prayer from former President Donald Trump, emphasizing the importance of peace in the region. Huckabee also mentioned efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.

As tensions rise, Hamas continues to reject Israel’s terms for a ceasefire. The group demands the release of Palestinian prisoners and a full withdrawal from Gaza. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens, with aid groups expressing concern over the blockade and lack of basic necessities for civilians.