Punjab launches largest assistive devices program in Pakistan

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched the country’s largest assistive devices initiative for persons with disabilities on Thursday. This program aims to empower thousands in Punjab by improving mobility and providing essential support equipment. Over 300 persons with disabilities attended the launch ceremony in Lahore, underscoring the program’s significance.

During the event, heartfelt moments highlighted the program’s impact. Maryam Nawaz personally escorted Aqeel, a young man who lost his arm in an accident, to the stage. Another inspiring moment featured a child named Sohail using a neuro-controlled prosthetic arm to move his hand for the first time, receiving applause from the audience.

Speaking at the ceremony, Maryam emphasized the government’s commitment to inclusivity. She stated, “Persons with disabilities are the responsibility of the state.” She praised the efforts of Punjab’s Social Welfare Minister Sohail Shoukat Butt, calling his ministry crucial for achieving social welfare goals. Additionally, she announced plans for wheelchair ramps in all public facilities.

The minister shared that the program has a budget of Rs1 billion, enabling the distribution of various mobility aids. These include manual and electric wheelchairs, tricycles, and hearing aids, provided free of charge across Punjab. The chief minister concluded by stressing the importance of reaching every person in need, ensuring everyone receives their rightful support.