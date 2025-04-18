Pakistan condemns Israel’s attack on Gaza hospital

Pakistan’s Foreign Office has strongly condemned Israel’s recent bombing of the Baptist Hospital in Gaza. The spokesperson, Shafqat Ali Khan, called the attack a flagrant violation of humanitarian law. He emphasized that targeting medical facilities violates international norms. The timing of the attack on Palm Sunday highlights Israel’s disregard for religious and civilian lives.

Furthermore, Pakistan demands an immediate end to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. This campaign has led to the indiscriminate killing of innocent Palestinians, including women and children. The ongoing destruction of civilian infrastructure raises serious humanitarian concerns.

The Foreign Office spokesperson stated that Israel’s attacks have severely harmed Gaza’s healthcare system. Patients in critical need of medical care are being deprived because of these assaults. Additionally, the blockade on humanitarian aid worsens the situation, indicating a strategy to prolong suffering.

Pakistan also reiterated support for a two-state solution. It envisions an independent and sovereign State of Palestine based on pre-June 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital. Finally, Pakistan urged the international community to take decisive action to hold Israel accountable and protect Palestinian civilians from further violence.