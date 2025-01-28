Fertilizer firm receives 1.5MW supply in Gwadar North Free Zone

Agven Private Limited, a fertilizer company in the Gwadar North Free Zone, began receiving 1.5 MW of electricity as part of its allocated share, following a significant infrastructure development.

This comes in the wake of a 10 MW power supply established to support the growing number of companies operating in the zone.

The development was made possible after the installation of underground power cables in multiple phases.

Shaukat Khan, Head of the Electrical Engineering Department at Agven, described the event as a turning point for the company’s financial health.

He emphasized that the new power supply would not only reduce production costs but also ensure a stable, round-the-clock electricity supply.

Previously, in the absence of grid power, the company had been relying on costly diesel generators, which significantly increased operational expenses.

Khan revealed that the cost per unit of electricity from diesel-powered generators had been over Rs. 100, whereas grid electricity will cost just Rs. 40 per unit.

Agven Private Limited is the first company to set up an industry in the Gwadar North Free Zone. It stands out as the largest in terms of both size and product type in the region. The company’s production facility has an initial annual capacity of 20,000 tons of sulfuric acid.

As part of its broader plans, Agven aims to create significant business opportunities for local communities, both in daily commodities and the supply of raw materials, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.