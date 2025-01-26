Pakistan Army provides free medical services in Kotli, Azad Kashmir

The Pakistan Army established a comprehensive medical and dental camp in Kotli district, Azad Kashmir, providing free healthcare services to local residents.

Medical specialists and dental surgeons conducted thorough examinations and distributed complimentary medicines.

During the camp, over 800 individuals received medical consultations at no cost. Healthcare professionals offered comprehensive health screenings and necessary medical treatments, addressing various community health needs.

Local residents expressed appreciation for the military’s healthcare initiative, indicating strong community engagement and recognition of the service provided. The camp represents an ongoing effort to support healthcare accessibility in the region. inp