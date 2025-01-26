Saif Ali Khan and Kareena step out with heavy security after knife attack

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor stepped out for the first time since the attack which left Khan with multiple injuries.

The actor was discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on January 23 after undergoing two surgeries for the wounds he sustained in the knife attack at their residence in Bandra.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were seen leaving their home as they were accompanied by several police officers, Indian media outlets reported.

Videos showed the Bollywood couple coming out of their Bandra residence and quickly entering a car.

Kareena Kapoor was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and a cap while Saif Ali Khan sported a pair of jeans and a blue shirt as they were surrounded by a team of security.

The two Bollywood stars got into a car and moved out as another car followed them.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were given additional security after an intruder attacked the Bollywood actor in his 11th-floor Bandra flat on January 16.

Khan, 54, was stabbed six times by the intruder in last week’s burglary attempt and sustained critical injuries in his neck and spine.

Following a two-day-long hunt, the Mumbai police arrested a Bangladesh national, identified as Shariful Fakir, over his alleged involvement in the attack on Saif Ali Khan.

The investigation into the case took a twist after the suspect’s fingerprints did not match those found at the Bollywood actor’s Bandra residence.

Reports said that the Mumbai police sent additional fingerprint samples for testing to verify the results.

The investigation committee collected as many as 19 sets of fingerprints from Khan’s residence, however, none of them corresponded with Shariful Fakir’s prints.