PTI female worker arrested for involvement in violent incidents

Attock police arrested the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) female worker, Basat Tahir, on charges of involvement in violent incidents during the party’s protest on November 26.

According to the police, Basat was implicated in the violent clashes that took place during the PTI protest against the police on that day.

The police statement revealed that she had participated in the violent events that led to clashes between protestors and law enforcement officers.

The police further confirmed that Basat was the daughter of a former Member of National Assembly (MNA), Major (retd) Tahir Sadiq, and the niece of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Separately, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan claimed that the government had shown a lack of commitment to initiate dialogue.

Speaking to the media outside the Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad, Khan said: ‘The PTI had approached the government with sincerity and goodwill to initiate dialogue.’ ‘We sat for discussions with genuine intent and open hearts,’ he said.