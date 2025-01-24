Only parliament has authority to roll back 26th amendment: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari emphasised on Friday that the 26th Constitutional Amendment can only be repealed by parliament, saying that if any institution attempts to annul it, such a move will not be accepted by anyone.

Speaking to journalists in Islamabad, he urged the Supreme Court judges to facilitate each other’s work rather than create obstacles. He reiterated that the authority to roll back the 26th Amendment lies solely with parliament.

The 26th Constitutional Amendment- which changed the procedure for the appointment of the chief justice, fixed the post’s tenure and formed constitutional benches – was widely criticised by the opposition and the legal fraternity, with many of them challenging the controversial amendment in the apex court.

Earlier, Sindh Bar Council’s vice chairman challenged the Amendment Act 2024 in the Supreme Court, with the petitioners claiming that it directly interferes with the independence of the judiciary and the principle of the separation of powers.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has also castigated the government over the passage of the amendment. Earlier this week, the incarcerated politician said that the 26th Amendment had distorted the judiciary’s structure and compromised the system of transparent justice.

Meanwhile, Bilawal, talking to the media earlier in the day, dismissed speculation about becoming part of the federal cabinet. “We are not becoming part of the cabinet.” Responding to a question regarding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif completing his five-year tenure, he replied with a hopeful “Insha’Allah.”

Addressing geopolitical issues, Bilawal highlighted the significance of relations between the United States and China, saying that recent developments, including the invitation extended to the Chinese president, necessitated India’s representation. “Pakistan’s foreign policy remains steadfast. Our nuclear assets and missile technology are a legacy of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto,” he remarked.

Referring to Pakistan’s engagement with the United States, the former foreign minister mentioned his upcoming participation in a breakfast hosted by US President Donald Trump, adding that this tradition dates back to his mother’s tenure. Discussing the recent amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), the PPP chairperson expressed his dissatisfaction with the lack of consultation with media stakeholders. “If the government had consulted representatives of the media and digital platforms, the process would have been smoother. Consensus should always precede any major decision,” he said.