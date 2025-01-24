First International flight departs from New Gwadar International Airport to Muscat

International flight operations have commenced from the newly inaugurated Gwadar International Airport, with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) launching its first international flight to Muscat.

PIA’s inaugural flight PK-197 took off from New Gwadar International Airport, carrying 39 passengers to Muscat. On this occasion, PIA’s local officials at Gwadar Airport bid farewell to the departing passengers.

Initially, PIA will operate one weekly flight to Muscat, with the possibility of expanding international routes in the future.

The national airline stated that it remains committed to expanding its flight operations across the country in line with national aspirations and public needs.