The forgotten struggle: Land rights for migrant tribes in Pakistan

Migrant tribes in Pakistan, like the Kalash of Chitral and the Sheedi of Sindh, are fighting a largely overlooked battle for land rights. For these communities, land is more than just property; it’s the core of their culture and way of life. But as urbanization spreads, these tribes face constant threats of displacement. In many cases, their lands are taken over by developers, private landowners, or even local authorities with little to no consideration of the impact on the communities. With little government action to recognize their land claims, the Kalash and Sheedi are left vulnerable, struggling to hold onto what remains of their heritage and homes.

The Kalash people live in the beautiful Chitral Valley, known for their distinct culture, ancient beliefs, and festivals that draw both locals and tourists. But with growing interest in the valley’s scenery, outsiders have started buying up land here, often pushing the Kalash out of areas they’ve lived in for generations. Many Kalash families don’t have formal titles to their land, which leaves them with few legal rights to protect it. Without official recognition, their land is often treated as open for public use, making it difficult for the Kalash to defend against encroachment.

As tourism in the area grows, government focus is mainly on the financial side, overlooking the rights of the Kalash to protect their home and culture. Official efforts to preserve the Kalash community are largely limited to talk, with no concrete actions to keep developers from continuing to infringe on their land. Local activists have repeatedly called for reforms that would legally secure the Kalash’s right to their ancestral land, but so far, their pleas remain largely unheard.

The Sheedi community, descendants of African slaves, have long lived in parts of Karachi and Sindh, carrying on a heritage that remains strong despite being overlooked by society. Their neighborhoods are often at the edges of urban areas, leaving them particularly vulnerable to city expansion projects. In Karachi, for example, new construction often forces Sheedi families out of long-standing communities, pushing them to the city’s outskirts. Without legal recognition or secure land titles, they’re often left with no defense when faced with displacement.

Despite the Sheedi’s deep-rooted presence and unique cultural identity, the government has done little to officially recognize their land claims. Community leaders have frequently requested land titles, which would allow the Sheedi to secure their neighborhoods and better participate in the city’s growth. Yet, these calls are usually ignored, leaving the Sheedi with no protection against forced evictions as new urban projects expand. Each displacement not only uproots these families but also threatens their culture and stability, which has already been marginalized for so long.

To protect Pakistan’s migrant tribes, the government needs more than just words. There should be a real commitment to creating laws that recognize tribal land ownership. Policies that officially protect these lands from encroachment would give communities like the Kalash and Sheedi the ability to defend their heritage. Legal frameworks that outline clear land ownership rights for migrant tribes are essential if these communities are to maintain their unique identities and pass them down through generations. Protecting these rights isn’t just about land-it’s about respecting and preserving the diversity of Pakistan’s culture.