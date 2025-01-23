PIA takes action against employees involved in mobile phone smuggling

Lahore: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has dismissed two employees for their involvement in the illegal smuggling of mobile phones, as part of the ongoing accountability process within the airline.

According to PIA’s management, both employees were found guilty of smuggling mobile phones in violation of company policies and national regulations. Following an internal inquiry conducted in accordance with established rules, the airline terminated their services.

A PIA spokesperson reaffirmed the airline’s commitment to upholding strict accountability, stating that no leniency would be shown to individuals violating company policies or national laws.