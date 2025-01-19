Gigi and Bradley Cooper’s future plans unveiled

Gigi Hadid and Beadley Cooper are keeping things slow. An inside source has recently revealed that the beloved couple is currently enjoying their relationship and not rushing into marriage, according to PEOPLE magazine.

They stated that Gigi and Bradley are “serious about each other, but an engagement would be a big step.”

“Neither are looking to rush anything, but that’s not to say they’re not very happy together,” the insider went on to add.

Gigi and Bradley are also parents to their kids, whom they share with their former partners. The model, 29, shares daughter, Khai with ex-husband Zayn Malik and the actor, 50, is dad to daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, whom he shares with Russian model Irina Shayk.

The source also shared that families of the couple “spend time together, and so do their kids. It’s very sweet.”

“Gigi has a free spirit personality and she brings out a fun side of Bradley,” the inside source added.

However, another source also commented that “They’re very happy. They are busy with work, but also prioritize their relationship and daughters.” Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were first linked in October 2023, after being spotted together in New York. They have been seen together several times since then.