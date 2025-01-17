Passing of Arshad Aziz Zuberi: A great loss to NIFT and the Nation

The Board of Directors and Management of National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (Pvt) Ltd. (NIFT) express their deepest sorrow over the passing of Mr. Arshad Aziz Zuberi, the esteemed founding sponsor director of NIFT.

Mr. Zuberi was a visionary leader whose exceptional foresight, dedication, and dynamic guidance laid the foundation for NIFT and propelled it into becoming a trusted institution over the past three decades. His charismatic leadership and ability to address challenges with ease have left an indelible mark on the organization.

Beyond his invaluable contributions to NIFT, Mr. Zuberi was a towering figure in economic journalism, where his unmatched authority and tireless efforts in both print and electronic media played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape of Pakistan. He was a relentless advocate for media freedom, leaving a lasting legacy that will be cherished for generations.

On behalf of the Board of Directors and Management, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Zuberi’s family and friends during this difficult time. His absence creates an irreplaceable void, but his values and principles will continue to inspire and guide our work at NIFT.

We pray to Almighty Allah to grant his family strength to bear this irreparable loss and to bless Mr. Zuberi’s soul with eternal peace and the highest rank in Jannat-ul-Firdous.

In honoring his memory, NIFT remains committed to upholding the principles and vision that Mr. Zuberi so passionately championed throughout his remarkable life.