BISP, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to launch maternal and child health initiative

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, met with Senior Program Officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Ms. Zeina Sifri, at BISP Headquarters here Thursday to discuss partnerships in maternal and child health, nutrition, and skill training for beneficiaries. Ms. Sifri expressed keen interest in supporting the pilot phase of BISP’s maternal and child health initiative, reaffirming the Foundation’s commitment to health, nutrition, and livelihood improvements for vulnerable populations. The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation between BISP and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Discussions included follow-ups from Senator Rubina Khalid’s visit to London, the Lives and Livelihood Fund (LLF) proposal related to health, agriculture, and infrastructure, as well as initiatives on maternal and child health, nutrition, and skill training for deserving individuals. Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid reiterated the BISP’s commitment to women’s empowerment, health, education and skill development. She highlighted the importance of aligning training and certification programs with international standards to ensure employment opportunities. She noted that hospitality management, healthcare, and artificial intelligence are trending globally, while handicraft and vocational skills remain significant at the domestic level. Ms. Zaina Safri expressed strong interest in BISP’s maternal and child health and nutrition initiatives and agreed to support the early launch of its pilot phase. She assured assistance in project design and in developing a comprehensive framework for partnership between BISP and LLF. It was agreed during the meeting that the project framework would be finalized by the end of the current quarter to pave the way for the next steps. The Gates Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with BISP to achieve shared goals of health, nutrition, and livelihood improvements for the most vulnerable populations.