San Diego zoo elephants display remarkable instinct during earthquake

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Southern California, triggering a remarkable response from elephants at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Video footage captured the herd reacting swiftly as the tremors began. Initially scattering, they quickly regrouped to form an “alert circle” around their calves, demonstrating their instinctive protective behavior.

In the video, older elephants Ndlula, Umngani, and Khosi efficiently shielded the two seven-year-old calves, Zuli and Mkhaya. They stood in formation with ears spread and heads turned outward, appearing vigilant even after the shaking stopped. Mindy Albright, the park’s mammal curator, explained that elephants can sense seismic vibrations through their feet.

One calf, Zuli, instinctively took refuge in the center of the protective circle. Meanwhile, Mkhaya hesitated on the edge, reluctant to move inward. Khosi, a teenage female, gently nudged him with her trunk, encouraging him to join the others. This display of care has gained much admiration online.

Following the earthquake, an aftershock occurred about an hour later, prompting the herd to briefly regroup again. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the quake, which was felt from San Diego to Los Angeles. Despite some minor damage in areas near the epicenter, the elephants showcased their strong social bonds and parental instincts during the event.