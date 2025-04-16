Pakistan unveils ambitious plan to revitalize Its technology sector

The federal government has launched an ambitious plan to enhance Pakistan’s technology sector. This strategy involves major infrastructure projects, digital services, and attracting foreign investments. Federal Minister for IT and Telecom, Shaza Fatima, announced these initiatives during the Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit on Wednesday. The goal is to modernize the digital landscape and keep up with global technology trends.

Among the key projects is Pakistan’s first dedicated IT park in Islamabad. Set to open on August 14, this park will pave the way for a similar facility in Karachi. These parks will provide specialized spaces for tech startups, freelancers, and export-oriented software firms. This initiative aims to foster innovation and growth within the tech industry.

Fatima also introduced plans for a pilot Smart Islamabad project. This project will feature a new ‘super app’ to integrate public services and improve urban management. Additionally, Islamabad will transition all business registration processes online in the coming months. This change will allow entrepreneurs to access permits and services digitally, streamlining their experience.

To attract foreign investors, Pakistan will host a Digital Foreign Investment Summit on April 28-29 in collaboration with Saudi Arabia. The summit seeks to highlight investment opportunities in Pakistan’s expanding digital economy. Furthermore, the government plans to create 250 employment centers nationwide, turning vacant buildings into IT parks. Fatima emphasized that every dollar invested in marketing Pakistan’s tech sector returns about $49, showcasing its economic potential.