PM Shehbaz promises action against human trafficking after libya tragedy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the deaths of four Pakistani nationals in a tragic boat capsizing incident off the Harawa coast in Libya. This incident, which happened on April 12 near Sirte City, has raised serious concerns about human trafficking. So far, rescue teams have recovered 11 bodies from the sea.

A team from the Pakistani embassy confirmed the identities of the deceased using national ID documents. Among the victims, three were from Mandi Bahauddin and one from Gujranwala. The embassy is working closely with Libyan authorities to recover the remains and assist the victims’ families.

In a message shared on his official X account, PM Shehbaz stated he was “deeply saddened” by the incident. He emphasized that Pakistan’s Mission in Tripoli and the Foreign Office are in coordination with local authorities regarding the recovery efforts.

Additionally, the Prime Minister vowed to take strong action against human traffickers who endanger Pakistani citizens. He stated, “We will continue to come down hard on such elements so that no family has to carry the coffins of their loved ones in such accidents.”