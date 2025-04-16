Pakistan and China enhance maritime cooperation

Pakistan and China are collaborating to enhance their coordination and cooperation in maritime activities. This agreement was made during the Fifth Round of the Pakistan-China Dialogue on Maritime Cooperation in Beijing. Officials from both countries discussed various maritime policies to deepen their collaboration.

The discussion was jointly led by Imran Ahmed Siddiqui representing Pakistan and Hong Liang from China. They reviewed their cooperative progress and tackled important issues. Discussions covered maritime security, the marine economy, marine science, and environmental concerns. Both sides reached broad consensus on these topics.

Additionally, they reaffirmed that strong maritime cooperation is essential for their strategic partnership. The two nations agreed to build a shared maritime community for a better future. They also committed to maintaining ongoing communication regarding maritime issues.

Finally, both countries decided to continue their collaboration in the maritime realm. They plan to hold the Sixth Round of the dialogue in Pakistan next year. This initiative reflects the commitment of both nations to work together on shared maritime goals.