Biden criticizes Trump over government changes in first speech after presidency

Former President Joe Biden delivered his first major speech since leaving office on Tuesday. He used the opportunity to criticize his successor, Donald Trump. Biden expressed concern that Trump’s government changes have damaged essential services for Americans, particularly Social Security.

Biden told a conference of disability advocates in Chicago that the current administration has caused “so much damage, and so much destruction.” He highlighted that Trump’s cuts have led to the loss of 7,000 employees at the Social Security Administration, which handles retirement and disability benefits. According to Biden, this has put Americans’ financial security at risk.

The former president also pointed out that the agency’s website is experiencing problems, affecting retirees’ ability to access their benefits. He emphasized how important Social Security is for over 65 million Americans. Many rely on these funds for basic needs, like food and housing, which makes any cuts devastating.

Biden’s speech came under the watchful eye of Trump, who responded on social media with a video of Biden stumbling through anecdotes. Despite Biden’s visible signs of aging, he remained determined to draw attention to the issues affecting American families. His focus on Social Security clearly aims to pressure Trump over his administration’s recent actions.