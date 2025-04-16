Pakistan issues health warning on CCHF and heatstroke risks

Pakistan’s National Institute of Health (NIH) has released advisories about Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) and increased heatstroke risks. With climate-related challenges intensifying, the NIH urges healthcare institutions and authorities to take timely actions. These measures aim to prevent disease outbreaks during the hot summer months.

CCHF is a serious viral disease caused by the Nairovirus. It spreads to humans mainly through infected ticks found on livestock, like goats and sheep. The virus can also transfer through contact with the blood or tissues of infected animals. In 2024, Pakistan reported 61 cases of CCHF, highlighting the need for public awareness.

To protect themselves, the NIH advises people to wear light-colored clothing, making ticks easier to spot. Citizens should avoid areas with heavy tick populations and safely remove any visible ticks from their skin or clothing. This simple practice can help reduce the risk of infection.

In addition, the NIH warns about the dangers of heatwaves and sunstroke due to rising temperatures. They recommend staying in the shade, drinking plenty of water, and taking other precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast unusually high temperatures in Sindh, expecting daytime highs to remain significantly elevated until April 18.