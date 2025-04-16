Hania Aamir’s indian projects called a waste of time by Nadia Khan

TV host and actress Nadia Khan has spoken out against Hania Aamir for her involvement in Indian projects. She stated that Hania is squandering important time on public relations efforts in India. Nadia believes the young star could use her time more productively in other areas. She expressed these views during a recent television talk show.

Nadia also mentioned past tensions between India and Pakistan’s entertainment industries. She said Hania’s upcoming Punjabi film, which stars Indian actors Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, may face restrictions. According to her, working on such projects can be risky due to political and cultural issues.

However, Hania Aamir remains highly popular. She has the most Instagram followers among Pakistani actresses. Her fan base continues to grow in both India and Pakistan. Despite criticism, she appears to be enjoying success across borders.

The Punjabi-language film with Indian actors is seen as a major collaboration. It has already created excitement among fans on both sides. Yet, Nadia’s remarks show the ongoing debate about cross-border projects in showbiz.