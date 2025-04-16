BNP-M ends sit-in, shifts focus to peaceful protests across Balochistan

The Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) has ended its 20-day sit-in protest at Lak Pass, Mastung. This decision comes after the arrests of Baloch rights activists, including Dr. Mahrang Baloch, sparked widespread demonstrations. Party leader Akhtar Mengal announced the end of the sit-in to prevent further public disruption caused by road closures.

Instead of continuing the sit-in, BNP-M plans to hold peaceful rallies in various districts across Balochistan. Mengal stated that the party’s central committee would meet in Quetta on April 18 to develop a comprehensive strategy for these protests. The sit-in began in response to the detention of Dr. Baloch and 16 others during a protest camp in Quetta.

The protest severely affected commerce, blocking the Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-Taftan highways. Over 1,200 cargo vehicles, including LPG tankers, were stranded at the Pak-Iran border. The Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry estimated that daily financial losses reached millions of rupees.

Earlier this week, BNP-M held an All Parties Conference in Quetta, passing resolutions to enforce constitutional rights linked to Balochistan’s 1948 Instrument of Accession. Despite ending the sit-in, Mengal assured supporters that the party will continue to demand justice and accountability for the Baloch people.