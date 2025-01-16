Sinner roars back in Melbourne as Swiatek sets up Raducanu clash

World number one and defending champion Jannik Sinner roared back to surge into the Australian Open third round on Thursday as Iga Swiatek set up a showdown with Emma Raducanu.

Taylor Fritz was an emphatic winner in his pursuit of a maiden major title but exciting 18-year-old Joao Fonseca was edged out in a five-set thriller.

Daniil Medvedev, beaten in the Melbourne final last year by Sinner, faces Learner Tien, 19, of the United States in a later match. Sinner dropped a set for the first time in 14 matches when he lost the opener to Australian wildcard Tristan Schoolkate. But he wrested back control after a slow start to go through 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 against the world number 173 at a cool and breezy Rod Laver Arena. It was Sinner’s 16th consecutive victory in an ominous sign for next opponent Marcos Giron.

“It’s always tough to play against someone I don’t know very well. He was playing much better than I was at the beginning,” said the Italian, 23, who also won the US Open last year. “I have to be very happy with my performance and never take things for granted. Very glad to be in the next round. “I can improve, yes, but I’ll take it.” Fritz swept through to a third-round clash against Gael Monfils with a brutal display of power hitting and has dropped just eight games in the tournament so far. The American fourth seed was untouchable on Margaret Court Arena, swatting aside Chilean qualifier Cristian Garin 6-2, 6-1, 6-0 in 82 minutes.

Fritz only gave up five games to blitz past Jenson Brooksby in the first round and has spent barely three hours on court. “Always feels great to come out and play a match like that,” said Fritz, last year’s US Open finalist who is yet to drop his serve in his pursuit of a first Grand Slam crown.

The supremely talented Fonseca has been tipped for the top by Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, who has said he sees shades of himself in the Brazilian.

But having stunned ninth seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets in the first round, the teenager went down to Lorenzo Sonego, the Italian pulling through 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to disappoint the vocal Brazilian fans. Sonego’s reward is a clash against Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan, who took down 17th seed Frances Tiafoe, also in five sets. Australia’s main hope Alex de Minaur dismantled American Tristan Boyer in three sets and 13th seed Holger Rune battled past Matteo Berrettini in four.

Ruthless Swiatek

Swiatek raced past world number 49 Rebecca Sramkova 6-0, 6-2 while Britain’s Raducanu reached the third round for the first time at Melbourne Park by beating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-5. “Well for sure it’s going to be a tough one,” world number two Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam winner but never a Melbourne champion, said as she sized up Raducanu. “Emma can play great tennis. We all know that.” Raducanu is seeking to claw up the rankings after an injury-hit 2024 and return to the form that brought her a shock US Open crown in 2021 as a qualifier.

“It will be a very good match for me,” said the 22-year-old.

“It’s an opportunity to test my game, see where I’m at.”

Elena Rybakina, the sixth seed and former Wimbledon champion, raced past American wildcard Iva Jovic in straight sets. Emma Navarro, the eighth seed from the United States, will face Ons Jabeur next after battling through three sets to beat China’s 108th-ranked Wang Xiyu. The Tunisian three-time Grand Slam finalist Jabeur suffered an asthma attack in a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Colombia’s Camila Osorio. “Very, very tough to breathe,” she said, adding that she may not have continued if she had lost the first set.