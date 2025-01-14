Shadab crowned as ‘Most Valuable Player’ at PSL Fans’ Choice Awards

The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) celebrated its 10th season milestone with a glittering Players’ Draft ceremony, during which cricket stars were honoured with the highly anticipated Fans’ Choice Awards.

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam was voted the Best Batter of the league, receiving widespread recognition for his consistent performances throughout the tournament.

England’s Jason Roy clinched the Best Individual Batting Performance award, impressing fans with his standout innings during the season.

Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan’s ace fast bowler, was named the Best Bowler, further cementing his reputation as one of the league’s most impactful players.

Shadab Khan, the captain of Islamabad United, took home the coveted Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for his remarkable contributions in PSL Season 7. Fans lauded his consistent all-round performances, which played a pivotal role in his team’s success.

This year’s awards celebrated a decade of excellence in the PSL, highlighting the talent and dedication of players who have captivated cricket fans globally.