Bushra Bibi: “Lost Faith in Justice System After What Happened to Imran and Me”

Following the approval of her interim bail application, Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI’s founder, engaged in a notable exchange with Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Tahir Abbas Supra.

Expressing her disillusionment, Bushra Bibi remarked, “After what happened to the PTI founder and us, trust in the law and courts has been lost.”

Judge Supra responded, assuring her, “No, it is not like that. Trust has not been lost everywhere. The justice system is still functioning. If it collapses, so will society.”

Acknowledging her consistent court appearances, he emphasized the importance of adhering to legal procedures. Bushra Bibi, however, remained critical, recounting unsettling observations during trials: “I’ve seen judges fall ill, tremble under pressure. A judge’s blood pressure reached 200, yet he delivered a sentence against us. There is law, but no justice.”

She further condemned the state of governance, highlighting constitutional violations and the imprisonment of PTI’s founder as troubling indicators of the system’s failure.

Despite her criticisms, the judge urged her continued engagement in legal proceedings before she departed for Adiala Central Jail.