Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first in must-win clash against Multan Sultans

Quetta Gladiators won the toss and chose to bowl first against Multan Sultans in Lahore on Tuesday. This match is part of the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season ten.

Multan Sultans are struggling this season. They have lost five of their six matches and are close to elimination. Now, they must win to stay in the race.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators are in strong form. They are coming off two straight wins and hope to keep the streak alive. Their confidence is high going into this clash.

The Sultans are led by Mohammad Rizwan, while Saud Shakeel captains the Gladiators. Both teams have made key changes as they fight for survival and momentum in the PSL.