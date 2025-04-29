Restaurant fire in northeast China claims 22 lives, injures 3

A deadly fire at a restaurant in Liaoyang City, northeastern China, has killed 22 people and injured three others. The blaze erupted around 12:25 PM on Tuesday in a residential area of Liaoning Province. Footage shared online showed intense flames engulfing the two-story building as smoke billowed into the sky.

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his condolences, calling the fire a tragedy with “significant casualties.” He stressed the importance of providing support to the victims’ families and swiftly determining the cause. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, though the cause of the fire remains unclear.

Rescue efforts were swiftly initiated, with 22 fire trucks and 85 firefighters dispatched to the scene. The rescue operation was completed successfully, and people in the vicinity were evacuated. Videos from the scene also showed paramedics treating victims and several fire engines lined up outside the restaurant.

This tragedy is part of a troubling pattern of deadly fires in China. Earlier this month, 20 people died in a nursing home fire in Hebei, and in January, eight people were killed in a blaze at a vegetable market. These incidents highlight ongoing concerns about building safety and workplace conditions in the country.