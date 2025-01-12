Bangladesh visa now online

Bangladesh Ambassador to Pakistan Muhammad Iqbal Khan has said that Pakistanis can now obtain visas for his country online as Dhaka has relaxed visa conditions for the country,. Speaking during his visit to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the ambassador said that the people of Bangladesh want to have a loving relationship with the people of Pakistan and increasing cooperation between the two countries was the need of the hour. Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Prof Yunus on the sidelines of the D-8 summit in Cairo and emphasised the need to make joint efforts to explore new avenues of economic cooperation. During the meeting, he had stressed taking advantage of great potential to boost trade in different sectors including chemicals, cement clinkers, surgical goods, leather goods and IT. He had also expressed his gratitude to Bangladesh for the recent steps taken for the facilitation of trade and travel between Pakistan and Bangladesh. This includes waiving off the condition of 100% physical inspection of the consignments from Pakistan and the abolishment of special security desk at the Dhaka airport earlier established to scrutinise Pakistani passengers.