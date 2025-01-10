Sofia Vergara calls out Jodie Foster after losing Golden Globes

Hollywood A-lister Sofia Vergara jokingly called out fellow actor Jodie Foster after losing out on a Golden Globes Best Actor trophy to her.

Hopeful to finally register her first Golden Globes win after five nominations, Sofia Vergara was left disappointed on Sunday, when she lost out on her Best Actress in a Limited/ Anthology TV series award, for her performance in Netflix’s crime biopic ‘Griselda’, to fellow nominee Jodie Foster. Besides Vergara, Foster, who is a recipient of numerous accolades, including two Oscars, five Golden Globes, one Emmy and three BAFTAs among others, also beat Cate Blanchett, Cristin Milioti, Naomi Watts and Kate Winslet, to pick up the prestigious honour for her performance as Liz Danvers in ‘True Detective’, at the 82nd edition of the film and TV awards.

However, as Foster got on stage, Vergara leapt in her seat and jokingly shouted, “No, no! Not again!” As Foster responded from the stage saying, “I know, I know,” the ‘Modern Family’ star yelled, “Give me one!”

Foster made a special mention of Vergara in her acceptance speech saying, “The greatest thing about being this age and being in this time, is having a community of all these people. Especially you, Sofia.”

It is worth noting that Vergara also lost a Primetime Emmy, for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series, to Foster, last September.