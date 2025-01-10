Karachi mayor warns of anti-corruption action over road cutting

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has announced that strict action will be taken against the towns in Central District that have authorised road cutting without proper approval. He confirmed that such cases will be referred to the Anti-Corruption Department.

He was speaking to the media after inaugurating the annual Flower Show at the Jinnah Bagh Freer Hall, organised by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

The mayor expressed strong concerns over the ongoing road cutting activities, particularly in areas where roads, constructed at a cost of millions of rupees, were being dug up.

“It is unacceptable that roads are being excavated to lay gas lines when there are still areas in the city experiencing gas shortages,” he said.

Wahab also highlighted that the upcoming official launch of the first phase of the Malir Expressway would allow people to see the difference in the quality of work being done in Karachi. “Those who travel on the expressway will know who is actually working for the city and who is just talking,” he added.

Regarding development in Karachi, the mayor commended the progress made in the Central District, claiming that no other district in the city had seen as much high-quality infrastructure work.

“Our goal is to provide better facilities to the common people, and our representatives and workers from the Pakistan Peoples Party are committed to this mission at every level,” he stated.

Wahab further assured that, alongside improving Karachi’s basic infrastructure, the city’s parks would also be enhanced with modern facilities, aiming to provide a better quality of life for its residents.