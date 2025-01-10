Female hammer attacker in Japan wounds at least 8 at university

At least eight people were wounded in a hammer attack at a university in Tokyo on Friday, with the assailant a woman in her 20s, Japanese media said. All those hurt were conscious, according to public broadcaster NHK, which cited police sources as saying that the afternoon attack took place at Hosei University’s Tama Campus. Jiji Press said a woman in her 20s had been arrested. Broadcaster FNN said the assailant appeared to be a student in her 20s, who had been stopped by university staff. Police could not immediately confirm details about a rare instance of violent crime in Japan, which has strict gun control laws. Live footage broadcast by NHK showed a line of emergency vehicles with flashing lights at the campus in the suburban Machida district of the Japanese capital. There are occasional stabbings and even shootings in Japan, including the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe in 2022.