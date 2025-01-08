PAF training jet crashes in K-P, killing pilot

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilot, Squadron Leader Ahmed Mian, was martyred on Tuesday as training K8 aircraft on routine operational training mission crashed in fields near the runway in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Risalpur. According to reports, the aircraft took off from the Asghar Khan Academy in Risalpur and was performing a routine low-level flight when it crashed into the field just a short distance from the runway. Upon receiving the crash report, senior military officials immediately arrived at the scene. Personnel from the Air Force, Army, and Police took control of the area and launched an investigation. The fire brigade successfully controlled the blaze that had engulfed the aircraft, after which rescue teams removed the body of the martyred pilot and transferred it to a hospital. The Pakistan Air Force has initiated an inquiry to determine the cause of the crash.