PMDC postpones implementation of 5-year BDS programme for a year

Under pressure from private medical and dental colleges, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has decided to postpone the implementation of the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programme’s conversion from four to five years for one year.

This decision will allow students admitted in the coming academic year to complete the programme in four years, as per the previous structure, officials confirmed on Monday.

The senior PMDC officials confirmed the development, stating: “The decision to extend the BDS programme duration to five years has been postponed for one year. However, from the next academic year onwards, the programme will be extended to five years in line with recommendations from experts.” The extension was proposed following recommendations by a committee of dental experts that highlighted the need to align Pakistan’s dental education standards with international practices. However, private dental colleges across the country reportedly expressed their inability to implement the changes this year, citing insufficient infrastructure and logistical challenges.

“Most private dental colleges lack the resources and faculty to extend the programme by an additional year at this stage,” an official said, explaining the rationale behind the council’s decision to delay the implementation.

Despite the postponement, sources within the medical and dental education sector revealed that the decision faced significant resistance from private dental colleges, which applied immense pressure on the PMDC and government authorities. These institutions reportedly argued that the additional year would increase operational costs and deter potential students.

In November last year, the PMDC had mandated an extension of the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programme to five years, effective from the 2024-2025 academic session.

The decision, aimed at aligning Pakistan’s dental education with international standards, had been formally communicated to all medical universities across the country.

The restructuring came in response to challenges faced by Pakistani graduates in securing training and employment opportunities abroad, where a five-year transcript is often a prerequisite.