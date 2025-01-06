Ahsan Iqbal Downplays PPP’s Warning of Coalition Split, Emphasizes Collaborative Politics

In response to the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) warning about potentially withdrawing from the coalition government, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday reassured that there are always fluctuations in politics, dismissing any immediate threat to the stability of the government.

PPP spokesperson Shazi Marri had expressed frustration over the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) decision-making process, stating that the PPP was kept out of key decisions, including the establishment of the Pakistan Maritime & Sea Port Authority (PMSPA). Marri also highlighted the long-standing demand for a Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting, which has not been convened in the past 11 months, and warned that the federal government would collapse if PPP withdrew its support.

However, Iqbal downplayed the tension, likening coalition politics to the dynamics of a family, where disagreements occur but do not indicate a serious rift. “There’s always a bit of a musical rhythm within a coalition government, just like within a family. Siblings or family members might disagree, but that doesn’t mean there’s a major issue,” Iqbal stated in Karachi, standing alongside PPP leader and Sindh Minister Nasir Hussain Shah.

Iqbal emphasized that despite the differences in ideologies between the PML-N and PPP, both parties are united in their commitment to Pakistan’s development. He pointed to the Charter of Democracy signed by Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto as a symbol of this understanding, underscoring the importance of collaboration for the betterment of the country. “This understanding was the foundation of the Charter of Democracy, and it reflects the essence of democracy, where two mature political parties work together for the country’s betterment,” he added.

On the current state of affairs, Iqbal stated that both parties are focused on the need for collaborative politics to address the nation’s challenges, rather than indulging in confrontation. He also announced that Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb would soon convene the National Finance Commission (NFC) meeting.

In response to questions about Pakistan’s digital infrastructure, particularly following ongoing internet disruptions since early last year, Iqbal, who is also an engineer, highlighted the growing importance of cyberspace security. “Technology is both a huge opportunity and a potential threat,” he said, drawing a parallel between defending a nation’s borders and securing cyberspace. “Every country is striving to protect its cyberspace because failing to do so can cripple a nation’s energy, financial, and insurance structures.”

Iqbal acknowledged Pakistan’s delayed efforts in securing its digital space but emphasized that the government is taking steps, such as providing uninterrupted VPN services to software houses, which have contributed to a 34% increase in software exports. “This is a temporary phase, but you’ll see gradual improvement,” he assured.

Addressing broader challenges, Iqbal pointed out that cybersecurity is a global issue, citing the US elections as an example of how social media manipulation has affected democratic processes. “If the US faces such challenges, we are way behind them,” Iqbal concluded, stressing the importance of securing Pakistan’s digital infrastructure for the safety of its people and economy.