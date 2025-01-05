Angelina Jolie calls out issue with ‘liars’ amid divorce settlement

Angelina Jolie has no tolerance for dishonesty. In fact, the Maria actress-who recently settled her divorce from Brad Pitt after a nearly decade-long legal battle-has admitted that it is one of the traits that irks her most.

“My pet peeve is somebody who is a liar,” Angelina told W Magazine for their Best Performances issue, released Jan. 3. “Somebody who feels a need to not say the truth or what they want, what they feel.”

“There’s a big version of that-and I’m not trying to be heavy about it-but people who say one thing and mean another, who aren’t completely who they are,” she continued. “I think a lot of people don’t say what they mean.”

And though she didn’t name anyone in particular, her confession comes just days after the parents of six-they share Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16-officially signed off on their divorce.

“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt,” attorney James Simonrecently said in a statement. “She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family. This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago.”

“Frankly, Angelina is exhausted,” he added, “but she is relieved this one part is over.”

Indeed, after first filing for divorce in 2016, she and Pitt had been locked in a series of ongoing legal battlesinvolving custody of their children, ownership of their estate and vineyard Château Miraval and a 2016 incident on a plane in which she alleged that the Fight Club actor had become physically and verbally abusive.

But in September, the Maleficent star dropped her lawsuit against the Department of Justice and the FBI over the release of documents pertaining to the plane incident with Brad-who had denied the abuse allegations.

“The parties to this action hereby stipulate to dismiss this action with prejudice,” the September dismissal read, “with each party to bear its own fees and costs.”

And whether or not their legal battle played a role, the Oscar winner shared insight into the reasoning behind her years-long hiatus from the spotlight, before returning for her performance as real-life late opera star Maria Callas. “I went very dark for reasons I’d rather not explain, but I didn’t have a lot of light and life within me,” she told Vanity Fair last month. “Your light’s dim.”