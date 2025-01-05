Export of sports goods to China witnesses substantial increase

The exports of sports goods to China have witnessed a substantial increase of six point six eight percent as ten point seven million dollars of sports goods were exported to China last year. The country’s sports industry gained global recognition due to the governmental efforts and Special Investment Facilitation Council. The Pakistani made basketball and volleyball have been popular in Chinese schools and professional leagues. China reposed confidence on Pakistani quality sports products for preparations of major sporting events in their own country. The advance technology of China and its trade network have brought revolution in sports industry of Pakistan. China is an important market for Pakistan’s sports goods as it is providing new opportunities to Pakistan.