SC set to hear military courts, election rigging pleas this week

Fixation branch of the top court has decided to place important cases before a seven-member constitutional bench for adjudication during the week commencing from Monday (today) including matters relating to trying civilian in military courts and pleas seeking court’s finding over alleged rigging in the February 08 general election. According to the cause list for constitutional bench, available with TLTP, from January 06-10, the military courts case is set to be heard on Jan 07. A constitutional petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, alleging rigging in the February 08 elections, will be taken up on January 8, along with another petition on electoral irregularities which the party’s MNA Sher Afzal Marwat has filed.