Gilgit-Baltistan named among World’s best places to visit in 2025

Gilgit-Baltistan, located in northern Pakistan, renowned for its breathtaking mountain landscapes, including the majestic peaks of the Karakoram Range has been named as the World’s top 25 destinations to visit in 2025 by CNN travel.

According to the publication, “The Gilgit-Baltistan region in the Karokoram Mountains isn’t the easiest place to get to—flight schedules can be unreliable, roads can be blocked off seasonally—but it has more tantalizing peaks than a lemon meringue pie.”

It’s home to five of the 14 “eight-thousander” peaks recognized as the world’s highest.

That includes K2, the world’s second-tallest mountain but No. 1 in terms of difficulty and danger, the CNN travel noted.

Gilgit-Baltistan is not only the most scenic spot in Pakistan, but it also boasts diverse cultures, making it a haven for adventurers, trekkers, and nature lovers.

Its vibrant traditions and warm hospitality create an unforgettable experience for those exploring its breathtaking landscapes and hidden gems.

Meanwhile, the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government has introduced new entry fee for tourist vehicles and motorcycles entering the region and registration of hotels operated by non-locals starting from January 2025.

The move aims to regulate tourism and generate revenue to support sustainable development in the region.

Under the new policy, tourist vehicles entering G-B will be charged Rs2,000, while motorcycles will be charged a fee of Rs500. The tourism department has imposed a fee on hotels operated by non-locals and non-domicile holders.

The registration fee for hotels range from Rs40,000 for one-star establishments to Rs250,000 for five-star hotels, with renewal fee varying between Rs20,000 and Rs100,000 based on the hotel’s star rating.

Some of the other world’s destinations to visit in 2025 as mentioned by CNN Travel, included Almaty ( Kazakhstan), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (India), Bequia, St. Vincent and the Grenadine, Bolivia, Chemnitz ( Germany), England’s footpaths, Gdansk (Poland), Italian trains, Kaçkar Mountains (Turkey), Kansai ( Japan), Mendoza (Argentina), Nashville, Tennessee (USA), Romania and Sierra Leone.