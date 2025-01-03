‘Decisions over cup of tea’ led to TTP’s re-entry in Pakistan: Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has stated that critical decisions made “over a cup of tea” led to the entry of 35,000 to 40,000 Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) members into Pakistan. In a briefing on Thursday, Dar raised concerns over decisions made by previous governments. He questioned how 40,000 to 45,000 members of the TTP were allowed to enter Pakistan and who facilitated their return. “Who opened the borders and freed TTP members over a cup of tea?” he asked, pointing to the impact of such policies on the nation’s security. Dar also asserted that Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation has ended, crediting the government’s active engagement at bilateral and multilateral levels. “Nobody can now say that Pakistan is isolated,” Dar told reporters in Islamabad, emphasising the country’s efforts in expanding its diplomatic footprint. He noted Pakistan’s election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the eighth time as a testament to its improved standing. “Pakistan has assumed the seat and will fully play its role in collaboration with other member states,” he said. Addressing regional dynamics, Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to combating terrorism. He emphasised the importance of enhancing trade and economic ties with Afghanistan, describing it as a step toward improving connectivity with Central Asia. Regarding relations with India, he said, “It takes two to tango. Pakistan is ready, provided there is goodwill from the Indian side. It must be a two-sided effort.” Dar expressed satisfaction with the improvement in Pakistan’s economic indicators, noting that inflation had dropped to 5%, with exports and remittances on the rise. He highlighted that Pakistan, as a nuclear and missile power, is steadily moving towards securing its rightful place in the global community. He also highlighted recent high-profile diplomatic visits, including Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister and a senior Iranian delegation, which he described as significant steps toward fostering regional cooperation. He lamented the economic losses incurred in previous years, citing a revenue loss of Rs84 billion annually from trade with the UK and EU. “This is no small loss. Is there anyone to hold accountability or ask questions in this country?” he remarked. With improving macroeconomic indicators and strengthened international relations, Dar expressed confidence in Pakistan’s path to recovery and growth.