Pakistan Joins UNSC as Non-Permanent Member for 8th Term, Flag Installed at Headquarters

Pakistan marked the beginning of its eighth term (2025-2026) as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with the installation of its national flag outside the council chamber at the UN Headquarters in New York on Thursday.

The ceremony, held to welcome five incoming non-permanent members, also saw the flags of Denmark, Greece, Panama, and Somalia hoisted alongside Pakistan’s. These nations replaced Japan, Ecuador, Malta, Mozambique, and Switzerland, whose terms ended on December 31, 2024.

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Pakistan’s Alternate Permanent Representative to the UN, represented the country at the event, raising the national flag in an impressive ceremony.

In his remarks, Ambassador Ahmad reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to the UN Charter’s principles, emphasizing the maintenance of international peace and security, fostering friendly relations among nations, and advocating for equal rights and self-determination.

“Pakistan will always remain a strong voice for peoples under foreign occupation and oppression, striving for the realization of their right to self-determination,” he stated.

He underlined Pakistan’s belief in cooperative multilateralism, with the UN at its core, as the most effective approach to addressing complex global challenges. Ambassador Ahmad called for addressing root causes of conflicts, prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy, and fostering regional and global confidence-building measures to reduce tensions and create an environment conducive to peace and development.

During its tenure, Pakistan plans to actively engage with other members to pursue just and peaceful solutions to the issues on the Security Council’s agenda. Ambassador Ahmad highlighted Pakistan’s intent to utilize the council’s tools, such as conflict prevention, peacekeeping, and peacebuilding, to achieve lasting peace.

Pakistan’s term also brings opportunities for leadership within the UNSC. The country will assume the council’s presidency in July, enabling Islamabad to set its agenda. Additionally, Pakistan will join the Islamic State (ISIS) and Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee, playing a key role in the designation of terrorists and the imposition of sanctions.

The UNSC comprises 15 members, including five permanent ones (Britain, China, France, Russia, and the United States) and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by geographic region.

The flag installation tradition, initiated by Kazakhstan in 2018, symbolizes the responsibility of new council members. Kairat Umarov, Kazakhstan’s permanent representative, commended the incoming members, expressing confidence in their contributions to addressing global peace and security challenges.

As Pakistan embarks on this critical role, it remains committed to the collective pursuit of a more peaceful and secure world.