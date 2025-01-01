Ex-Spy Chief Faiz Hamid’s Trial Expected to Conclude Within Weeks, Lawyer Says

Former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General (DG) Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid’s military trial is likely to conclude in the coming weeks, according to his lawyer, Barrister Mian Ali Ashfaq. Speaking to The News, Ashfaq confirmed that he and two associates are representing the retired general in the ongoing military proceedings.

When asked about the possibility of Gen (retd) Faiz becoming an approver against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, Ashfaq declined to comment, citing the restrictions imposed by the Official Secrets Act. Regarding reports on the initiation of the trial, Ashfaq neither confirmed nor denied, stating: “I have seen different media reports suggesting it has started. I am in no position to deny such reports.”

On the potential timeline for the trial’s conclusion, he said, “I can’t predict exactly. Possibly in a few weeks.” He also addressed allegations against his client, emphasizing that the retired general has consistently denied charges of guiding PTI, describing his post-retirement political interactions as routine social engagements.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) recently issued a statement confirming that Lt Gen (retd) Faiz has been formally charged with multiple offences. These include engaging in political activities, violating the Official Secrets Act, misuse of authority, and causing financial harm to individuals. According to the ISPR, these actions compromised state security and interests.