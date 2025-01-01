Tower Sports Secures Exclusive Live Streaming Rights for Pakistan’s 2025 Cricket Matches

KARACHI, PAKISTAN: HUM Network Limited (HNL) is pleased to announce that Tower Sports, a division of HNL – has secured exclusive digital rights to live-stream international bilateral cricket matches featuring the Pakistan national cricket team for the year 2025, marking not only a significant triumph for thenetwork but also underscoring their commitment to revolutionising sports broadcasting in Pakistan.

Through this monumental achievement fans will have exclusive access to 35 thrilling international matches, including 4 Test matches, 16 ODIs, and 15 T20 Internationals, all set to be broadcasted via digital platforms from January 25 till the end of 2025.

HUM Network, as one of Pakistan’s leading media conglomerates, is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge sports entertainment that resonates with theirpassionate audiences. Through this initiative, the network aims to celebrate the spirit of cricket and promote a sense of national pride and unity among fans across the country. More than live streaming, it is an invitation for millions of cricket enthusiasts to experience their favourite sport like never before.

Duraid Qureshi, CEO, HUM Network of which Tower Sports is a subsidiary, stated:

“This achievement underscores HUM Network’s commitment to empowering youth and building a vibrant future for sports in Pakistan.

“By bringing exclusive coverage of Pakistan’s cricket matches to digital platforms, HUM Network aims to revolutionise how cricket is experienced by fans, offering unparalleled access to their favourite sport. This initiative not only celebrates the spirit of cricket but also serves as a unifying force, fostering national pride and collective enthusiasm.

“We believe in using our platforms to amplify the love for cricket, which is an integral part of our national identity, and in creating opportunities for the younger generation to connect, celebrate, and grow through their shared passion for the game.”

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed, Chief Operating Officer, PCB said: “The Pakistan Cricket Board congratulates Tower Sports for taking part in the bidding process and winning it. I want to thank the Tower Sports for their commitment and support towards Pakistan cricket and look forward to this enriching partnership for not just the two parties involved but also the fans across the country.

“We will be hosting multiple bilateral series in the next 12 months, which also include a tri-nation tournament as well. I am delighted for the fans who in this digital era will be glued to their screens and witness the action through live-streaming available to them.”