Muhammad Saleem begins tenure as Pakistan’s new envoy to Canada

The High Commissioner-designate Mr. Muhammad Saleem has arrived in Ottawa on December 29, 2024. With a distinguished diplomatic career and a passion for fostering international cooperation, Ambassador Saleem brings exceptional leadership and vision to this role. Muhammad Saleem graduated with a Master’s degree in Diplomacy and Strategy from the National University of Malaysia. He joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1995 and since then has served at various positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad, and Pakistan’s Diplomatic Missions abroad including the Federal Republic of Germany, the Kingdom of Bahrain, Romania and Canada. He also served as Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Republic of Tanzania from 2020-2022.

Ambassador Saleem has consistently worked to build on meaningful partnerships, address global challenges, and promote shared values on the international stage. He is eager to deepen the strong and historic ties between Pakistan and Canada.

Through initiatives focused on political, economic, investment, trade, higher education, cultural exchange and people-to-people contacts, he aims to further strengthen the existing collaboration and explore new avenues of cooperation between the two friendly countries.