Lahore ranked most polluted city on final day of 2024

On the final day of 2024, Lahore was ranked as the most polluted city in the world, according to data from IQAir. The city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at a hazardous 246, categorized as “very unhealthy.” The PM2.5 levels were found to be 34.1 times higher than the World Health Organization’s (WHO) annual guideline. Several areas in the city reported dangerously high AQI levels, including the US Consulate with an AQI of 718, Askari 10 at 510, Polo Ground Cantt at 432, and near Ada Plot on Raiwind Road at 429. Other highly polluted areas included Pine Avenue with an AQI of 378, Phase 8 DHA at 368, and an additional station at Askari 10 with an AQI of 354. The University of Management and Technology had an AQI of 322, while Mini Market Gulberg reported 306, and the Hiking & Mountaineering Club at GCU had an AQI of 293. This extreme air pollution poses serious health risks for residents, highlighting the urgent need for measures to improve the city’s air quality.