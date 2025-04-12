China plans donkey farms in Pakistan for meat and export boost

China has expressed strong interest in setting up donkey farms in Pakistan, especially in the Gwadar Export Processing Zone. A Chinese delegation recently met with Pakistan’s food security minister to discuss the proposal.

Pakistan’s minister welcomed the idea and promised support, noting it would follow all legal steps before final approval. He also assured protection for local donkey breeds and emphasized the importance of responsible farming practices.

Under the plan, China will build farms, slaughterhouses, and export units to ship donkey meat and related products through Gwadar Port. These farms aim to meet China’s rising demand for donkey-based items, especially gelatin used in traditional medicine.

This project is expected to boost Pakistan’s exports and create new jobs. It also strengthens trade ties between China and Pakistan, opening doors for future economic partnerships.