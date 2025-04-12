Junaid Akbar vows loyalty: “No Khan, No Politics”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Junaid Akbar has vowed full loyalty to Imran Khan. Speaking at a South Region Convention in Karak, he said he is not allowed to meet the PTI founder in jail. However, Khan has sent a message to mobilize the public and workers. Akbar stated they will head to Islamabad in even larger numbers when ordered.

He also made it clear that those afraid of jail or bullets should stay home. Only the brave should come forward. He criticized internal party divisions but said PTI remains strong regardless of groupings. He added that anyone found guilty of corruption, no matter how powerful, will be stopped.

Akbar said he would never accept the provincial presidency if Imran Khan was not in jail. He credited all PTI victories to Khan’s name and leadership. According to him, without Khan, he wouldn’t even win a local council seat.

Furthermore, he defended Ali Amin Gandapur’s leadership in KP, saying that as long as Khan trusts him, he will remain their Chief Minister. He ended by saying he sells his land to contest elections and won’t stay in politics without Khan.