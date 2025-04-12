Mehmood Aslam slams viral death hoax, says family was devastated

Veteran actor Mehmood Aslam spoke out against a viral fake news story claiming he had passed away. He revealed that the false news caused panic in his family, with his wife, daughter, and brother calling him non-stop.

Speaking in a recent interview, Aslam said he was completely fine and busy with work when the hoax started spreading online. He called the act irresponsible and hurtful, especially since it involved something as serious as death.

His co-actors, producers, and directors were also shocked and confused by the news. Many were unsure how such a rumor could spread so quickly without any truth.

Aslam urged people to be more careful about sharing unverified information. He stressed that fake news not only causes fear but also deeply hurts families and loved ones.