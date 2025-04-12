WhatsApp faces global outage, users in Pakistan also affected

WhatsApp users in Pakistan and many other countries faced major service issues on Saturday. Many people couldn’t send messages or share media files.

The disruption started around midday in Pakistan and quickly spread. Users flooded social media with complaints and shared their frustration over the sudden outage.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) said, “Messages aren’t going through, and media files aren’t uploading either.” The issue appears to be affecting the app globally.

So far, Meta — WhatsApp’s parent company — has not released any official statement. The cause and expected fix time remain unknown.