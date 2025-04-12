Salman Khan impresses fans with tree-climbing fitness video

Bollywood star Salman Khan surprised fans by sharing a video of himself climbing a tree to collect berries. The actor was seen picking mulberries at his farmhouse while someone waited below with a sheet to catch them.

He added a fun caption, “Berry good for u,” and used the song Hum Aapke Bina from his recent movie Sikandar. Although the film underperformed at the box office, this video showed a lighter side of his life.

Fans quickly praised his strength and flexibility, especially at age 59. Many called him a true fitness icon and applauded his energy. Comments like “Tiger is still strong” and “Age is just a number” flooded social media.

Salman has long inspired others with his disciplined lifestyle and action-packed roles. This latest clip further proves he remains in top form and continues to connect with fans beyond the big screen.